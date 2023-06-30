Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. Purchases 9,897 Shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. raised its position in shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Free Report) by 6.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 165,063 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,897 shares during the period. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc.’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $9,229,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of D. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Dominion Energy in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. AXS Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Dominion Energy in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Core Alternative Capital boosted its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 63.0% in the first quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 533 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the period. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH bought a new position in shares of Dominion Energy in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Carderock Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Dominion Energy in the first quarter worth $34,000. 69.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Dominion Energy alerts:

Dominion Energy Trading Down 2.5 %

NYSE D opened at $50.55 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $42.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.25, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 0.44. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $53.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $56.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $48.47 and a twelve month high of $86.28.

Dominion Energy Announces Dividend

Dominion Energy ( NYSE:D Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $5.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.46 billion. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 12.67% and a net margin of 7.05%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.18 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 3.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 2nd were issued a $0.6675 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $2.67 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.28%. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 186.71%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently commented on D. 51job reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Dominion Energy in a report on Friday, June 9th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on Dominion Energy from $54.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Dominion Energy in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded Dominion Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Dominion Energy from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Dominion Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.55.

Insider Transactions at Dominion Energy

In other news, COO Diane Leopold sold 6,250 shares of Dominion Energy stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.16, for a total value of $307,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 100,115 shares in the company, valued at $4,921,653.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Dominion Energy Profile

(Free Report)

Dominion Energy, Inc engages in the production and distribution of energy. It operates through following business segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, Contracted Assets, and Corporate and Other. The Corporate and Other segment focuses on corporate, service company, non-controlling interest in Dominion privatization, and non-regulated retail energy marketing operations.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Dominion Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dominion Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.