Stephens Consulting LLC Has $25.64 Million Position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Stephens Consulting LLC raised its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 10.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 68,168 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,563 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF comprises 15.5% of Stephens Consulting LLC’s holdings, making the stock its largest position. Stephens Consulting LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $25,636,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 112,624.6% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 136,848,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,080,437,000 after acquiring an additional 136,727,341 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 21,225,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,457,449,000 after purchasing an additional 479,607 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 2.9% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,738,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,151,817,000 after purchasing an additional 526,492 shares in the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 23,359.0% during the first quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 15,395,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,956,000 after purchasing an additional 15,330,285 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,765,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,836,443,000 after acquiring an additional 806,085 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

Shares of VOO stock opened at $402.55 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $387.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $373.84. The company has a market cap of $305.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $319.87 and a twelve month high of $408.76.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

