Stephens Consulting LLC Reduces Holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

Stephens Consulting LLC decreased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Free Report) by 54.3% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 452 shares of the company’s stock after selling 536 shares during the quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $32,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 108,982.9% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 30,855,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,081,183,000 after purchasing an additional 30,826,910 shares during the period. Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $15,930,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 156.4% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 4,579,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $308,916,000 after acquiring an additional 2,793,663 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 39,151,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,640,767,000 after acquiring an additional 1,323,722 shares during the period. Finally, Factory Mutual Insurance Co. lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 39.3% during the 4th quarter. Factory Mutual Insurance Co. now owns 2,394,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,537,000 after acquiring an additional 675,700 shares during the period.

Get iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Trading Up 0.7 %

IWR stock opened at $72.37 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $69.53 and a 200-day moving average of $69.84. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $60.73 and a 12-month high of $75.44. The company has a market cap of $28.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.16 and a beta of 1.09.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.