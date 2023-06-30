Sterling Check Corp. (NASDAQ:STER) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Sterling Check Corp. (NASDAQ:STER – Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $16.86.
A number of research firms recently commented on STER. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Sterling Check from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Sterling Check from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Sterling Check from $19.00 to $18.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th.
Insider Transactions at Sterling Check
In other news, Director Adrian M. Jones sold 9,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.73, for a total transaction of $105,570,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 51,676,439 shares in the company, valued at approximately $606,164,629.47. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 8.20% of the company’s stock.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sterling Check
Sterling Check Price Performance
STER opened at $12.43 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Sterling Check has a 12 month low of $10.57 and a 12 month high of $23.36. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.85. The stock has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 88.79 and a beta of 0.25.
Sterling Check (NASDAQ:STER – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.04. Sterling Check had a net margin of 1.83% and a return on equity of 11.17%. The business had revenue of $179.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $176.31 million. On average, research analysts expect that Sterling Check will post 0.86 EPS for the current year.
About Sterling Check
Sterling Check Corp. provides technology-enabled background and identity verification services in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers identity verification services, such as telecom and device verification, identification document verification, facial recognition with biometric matching, social security number verification, and live video chat identification proofing; fingerprinting; background checks, including criminal record checks, sex offender registries, civil court records, motor vehicle and driving license records, executive investigations, credit reports, social media searches, and contingent workforce solutions; liens, judgments, and bankruptcies; and sanctions, risk, and compliance checks.
Featured Stories
