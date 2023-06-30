Sterling Infrastructure (NASDAQ:STRL) Hits New 12-Month High at $54.80

Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRL – Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $54.80 and last traded at $54.10, with a volume of 181048 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $52.92.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently commented on STRL. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Sterling Infrastructure in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Sterling Infrastructure from $48.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd.

Sterling Infrastructure Trading Up 3.7 %

The firm has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a PE ratio of 15.94, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $46.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.39.

Insider Buying and Selling

Sterling Infrastructure ( NASDAQ:STRL Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 1st. The construction company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $403.58 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $385.45 million. Sterling Infrastructure had a net margin of 5.57% and a return on equity of 20.92%. Analysts forecast that Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. will post 3.52 EPS for the current year.

In other Sterling Infrastructure news, CFO Ronald A. Ballschmiede sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.07, for a total transaction of $5,207,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 272,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,164,237.61. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, General Counsel Mark D. Wolf sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.41, for a total transaction of $106,820.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 32,439 shares in the company, valued at $1,732,566.99. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Ronald A. Ballschmiede sold 100,000 shares of Sterling Infrastructure stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.07, for a total transaction of $5,207,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 272,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,164,237.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sterling Infrastructure

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in STRL. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Sterling Infrastructure during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sterling Infrastructure in the fourth quarter worth approximately $462,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Sterling Infrastructure in the third quarter valued at approximately $571,000. Castleark Management LLC increased its position in Sterling Infrastructure by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Castleark Management LLC now owns 113,244 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,714,000 after purchasing an additional 2,050 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Sterling Infrastructure by 5.3% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,409,707 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $30,266,000 after purchasing an additional 70,779 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.05% of the company’s stock.

Sterling Infrastructure Company Profile

Sterling Infrastructure, Inc engages in the e-infrastructure, transportation, and building solutions primarily in the Southern United States, the Northeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States, the Rocky Mountain states, California, and Hawaii. It undertakes infrastructure and rehabilitation projects for highways, roads, bridges, airports, ports, light rail, water, wastewater, and storm drainage systems for the departments of transportation in various states, regional transit authorities, airport authorities, port authorities, water authorities and railroads.

