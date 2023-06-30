Sterneck Capital Management LLC Sells 1,000 Shares of Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET)

Sterneck Capital Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET – Free Report) by 7.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,960 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the period. Sterneck Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Energy Transfer were worth $149,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ET. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Energy Transfer by 109,332.4% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 145,943,387 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,732,348,000 after purchasing an additional 145,810,023 shares during the period. Natixis grew its position in shares of Energy Transfer by 56.4% during the 4th quarter. Natixis now owns 42,600,549 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $505,669,000 after acquiring an additional 15,361,035 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Energy Transfer by 20.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 76,339,168 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $906,146,000 after acquiring an additional 13,220,435 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Energy Transfer by 13.3% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 17,126,047 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $203,286,000 after acquiring an additional 2,005,409 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in shares of Energy Transfer by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 19,587,630 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $232,505,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800,820 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 34.47% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Energy Transfer

In related news, Chairman Kelcy L. Warren bought 500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $12.27 per share, for a total transaction of $6,135,000.00. Following the purchase, the chairman now directly owns 59,078,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $724,892,912.79. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Energy Transfer news, Chairman Kelcy L. Warren purchased 500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $12.27 per share, with a total value of $6,135,000.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 59,078,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $724,892,912.79. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Bradford D. Whitehurst purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $12.43 per share, with a total value of $124,300.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,303,055 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,196,973.65. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have bought 1,510,000 shares of company stock worth $18,749,300. Insiders own 3.28% of the company’s stock.

Energy Transfer Price Performance

Shares of NYSE ET traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $12.82. 3,420,432 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,374,521. The company’s 50-day moving average is $12.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The company has a market capitalization of $40.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.52 and a beta of 1.72. Energy Transfer LP has a 1 year low of $9.15 and a 1 year high of $13.67.

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET – Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.49 billion. Energy Transfer had a net margin of 5.08% and a return on equity of 13.06%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.37 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Energy Transfer LP will post 1.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Energy Transfer Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, May 8th were issued a dividend of $0.308 per share. This represents a $1.23 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.61%. This is an increase from Energy Transfer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 5th. Energy Transfer’s dividend payout ratio is presently 91.79%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ET has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Energy Transfer from $18.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Energy Transfer from $15.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Energy Transfer currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.43.

Energy Transfer Profile

(Free Report)

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates approximately 11,600 miles of natural gas transportation pipeline, and three natural gas storage facilities in Texas and two natural gas storage facilities located in the state of Texas and Oklahoma; and 19,945 miles of interstate natural gas pipeline.

See Also

