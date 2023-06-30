Stewart Information Services (NYSE:STC) Given Downgrade Rating at 888

888 reissued their downgrade rating on shares of Stewart Information Services (NYSE:STC – Free Report) in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet cut Stewart Information Services from a b- rating to a c rating in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Stewart Information Services from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and dropped their target price for the company from $48.00 to $45.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Stewart Information Services in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $42.60.

Get Stewart Information Services alerts:

Stewart Information Services Price Performance

Shares of Stewart Information Services stock traded up $0.33 on Tuesday, reaching $41.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 101,253 shares, compared to its average volume of 239,711. The company has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.69 and a beta of 1.11. Stewart Information Services has a 52-week low of $35.96 and a 52-week high of $55.81. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $34.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.57. The company has a quick ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Stewart Information Services Announces Dividend

Stewart Information Services ( NYSE:STC Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The insurance provider reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.20). Stewart Information Services had a net margin of 3.51% and a return on equity of 8.61%. The business had revenue of $524.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $528.90 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.03 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 38.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Stewart Information Services will post 2.39 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. Stewart Information Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.99%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Stewart Information Services

In related news, CEO Frederick H. Eppinger purchased 2,000 shares of Stewart Information Services stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $42.00 per share, with a total value of $84,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 117,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,931,472. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Stewart Information Services news, Director C Allen Bradley, Jr. acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $41.91 per share, for a total transaction of $41,910.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 16,175 shares in the company, valued at approximately $677,894.25. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Frederick H. Eppinger acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $42.00 per share, for a total transaction of $84,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 117,416 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,931,472. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Stewart Information Services by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,057 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $351,000 after buying an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Stewart Information Services by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 24,644 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,494,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in Stewart Information Services by 74.9% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 698 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in Stewart Information Services by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 7,649 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $327,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares during the period. Finally, Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Stewart Information Services by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 57,917 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,337,000 after acquiring an additional 323 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.08% of the company’s stock.

Stewart Information Services Company Profile

(Free Report)

Stewart Information Services Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides title insurance and real estate transaction related services. The company operates through Title and Real Estate Solutions segments. The Title segment is involved in searching, examining, closing, and insuring the condition of the title to real property.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Stewart Information Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stewart Information Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.