Stewart & Patten Co. LLC Has $10.56 Million Stock Position in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Stewart & Patten Co. LLC lessened its stake in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 140,484 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,436 shares during the quarter. Colgate-Palmolive makes up approximately 1.8% of Stewart & Patten Co. LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Stewart & Patten Co. LLC’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $10,557,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,444,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,376,000 after acquiring an additional 94,837 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd increased its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 71.9% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,000 after buying an additional 1,025 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,882,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,774,000 after buying an additional 146,936 shares during the period. First Western Trust Bank bought a new position in Colgate-Palmolive during the 1st quarter worth $569,000. Finally, Wsfs Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Colgate-Palmolive during the 1st quarter worth $288,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Colgate-Palmolive alerts:

Colgate-Palmolive Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of CL stock traded up $0.60 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $77.16. 938,616 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,868,744. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $77.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $76.22. Colgate-Palmolive has a 1-year low of $67.84 and a 1-year high of $83.81. The company has a market cap of $64.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.87.

Colgate-Palmolive Announces Dividend

Colgate-Palmolive ( NYSE:CL Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.03. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 348.63% and a net margin of 8.71%. The firm had revenue of $4.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.58 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.74 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 21st will be paid a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 20th. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio is currently 100.00%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Colgate-Palmolive news, insider Sally Massey sold 17,239 shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.16, for a total value of $1,399,117.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,615 shares in the company, valued at $699,193.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Colgate-Palmolive news, insider Sally Massey sold 17,239 shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.16, for a total value of $1,399,117.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,615 shares in the company, valued at $699,193.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Jennifer Daniels sold 24,703 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.70, for a total value of $1,968,829.10. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 52,769 shares in the company, valued at $4,205,689.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 187,748 shares of company stock valued at $15,138,660 over the last ninety days. 0.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CL has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $76.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $85.00 to $91.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $80.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. UBS Group raised their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $80.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Colgate-Palmolive presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $84.75.

Colgate-Palmolive Profile

(Free Report)

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Colgate-Palmolive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Colgate-Palmolive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.