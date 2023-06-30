Stewart & Patten Co. LLC Lowers Stake in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Stewart & Patten Co. LLC lowered its stake in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) by 0.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 247,926 shares of the company’s stock after selling 218 shares during the quarter. Mondelez International accounts for 2.9% of Stewart & Patten Co. LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Stewart & Patten Co. LLC’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $17,285,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in MDLZ. M&R Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 1.1% in the first quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $962,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 1.2% in the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 12,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $872,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 5,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $337,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the period. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. raised its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 13,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $890,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the period. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC now owns 7,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $478,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.42% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on MDLZ shares. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $79.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $78.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $77.00 to $82.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $72.00 to $78.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $77.00.

Mondelez International Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:MDLZ traded up $0.69 during trading on Friday, reaching $72.97. The stock had a trading volume of 1,545,442 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,956,744. Mondelez International, Inc. has a one year low of $54.72 and a one year high of $78.59. The company has a market capitalization of $99.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.18, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $74.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $69.70.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.09. Mondelez International had a net margin of 11.99% and a return on equity of 15.24%. The business had revenue of $9.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.43 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.84 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mondelez International Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be issued a $0.385 dividend. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.66%.

Mondelez International Profile

(Free Report)

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

Further Reading

