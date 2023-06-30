Stewart & Patten Co. LLC Sells 3,698 Shares of Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR)

Stewart & Patten Co. LLC trimmed its holdings in Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR – Free Report) by 7.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 48,715 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,698 shares during the quarter. Stewart & Patten Co. LLC’s holdings in Amcor were worth $554,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its stake in Amcor by 117.7% during the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 2,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,296 shares in the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new stake in Amcor during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. General Partner Inc. bought a new stake in Amcor during the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. CI Investments Inc. increased its stake in Amcor by 108.9% during the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 4,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 2,196 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ST Germain D J Co. Inc. increased its stake in Amcor by 43.0% during the 4th quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 16,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 5,090 shares in the last quarter. 49.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AMCR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Amcor from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $11.60 to $10.80 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Amcor from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.80.

Amcor Price Performance

NYSE:AMCR traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $9.89. 1,412,423 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,973,134. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. Amcor plc has a 1 year low of $9.53 and a 1 year high of $13.37. The company has a market cap of $14.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.05 and a beta of 0.81. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $10.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.08.

Amcor (NYSE:AMCR – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.18. Amcor had a net margin of 6.54% and a return on equity of 27.94%. The business had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.69 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.21 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Amcor plc will post 0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amcor Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 24th were issued a dividend of $0.1225 per share. This represents a $0.49 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 23rd. Amcor’s dividend payout ratio is currently 74.24%.

About Amcor



Amcor plc develops, produces, and sells packaging products in Europe, North America, Latin America, Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. The company operates through two segments, Flexibles and Rigid Packaging. The Flexibles segment provides flexible and film packaging products in the food and beverage, medical and pharmaceutical, fresh produce, snack food, personal care, and other industries.

