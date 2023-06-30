Stock Analysts’ New Coverage for June 30th (AGLE, AJRD, APDN, AR, BLIN, BSX, BYFC, CASI, CLLS, DFFN)

Stock Analysts’ new coverage for Friday, June 30th:

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics (NASDAQ:AGLE). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne (NYSE:AJRD). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

Applied DNA Sciences (NASDAQ:APDN)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of. They issued a hold rating on the stock.

Siebert Williams Shank began coverage on shares of Antero Resources (NYSE:AR). They issued a hold rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Bridgeline Digital (NASDAQ:BLIN). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

CL King initiated coverage on shares of Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX). CL King issued a buy rating and a $64.00 target price on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Broadway Financial (NASDAQ:BYFC). The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CASI). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Cellectis (NASDAQ:CLLS). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Diffusion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DFFN). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions (NYSE:DFIN). The firm issued a buy rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Desktop Metal (NYSE:DM). StockNews.com issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Empire State Realty OP (NYSE:ESBA). The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public (NASDAQ:HZNP). The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INO). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Issuer Direct (NYSE:ISDR). StockNews.com issued a strong-buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Jaguar Health (NASDAQ:JAGX). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

Truist Financial Co. started coverage on shares of Kymera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KYMR). Truist Financial Co. issued a buy rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH). The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of LightPath Technologies (NASDAQ:LPTH). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

LADENBURG THALM/SH SH assumed coverage on shares of LightPath Technologies (NASDAQ:LPTH). LADENBURG THALM/SH SH issued a buy rating on the stock.

Westpark Capital initiated coverage on shares of Lucy Scientific Discovery (NASDAQ:LSDI). They issued a buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Life Storage (NYSE:LSI). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Moleculin Biotech (NASDAQ:MBRX). StockNews.com issued a sell rating on the stock.

CL King assumed coverage on shares of Medtronic (NYSE:MDT). CL King issued a buy rating and a $106.00 target price on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Mitek Systems (NASDAQ:MITK). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Malvern Bancorp (NASDAQ:MLVF). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of MediciNova (NASDAQ:MNOV). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Marin Software (NYSE:MRIN). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of National Instruments (NASDAQ:NATI). The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Navidea Biopharmaceuticals (NYSE:NAVB). StockNews.com issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of NovaBay Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:NBY). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Navios Maritime (NYSE:NM). They issued a buy rating on the stock.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Nordex (OTCMKTS:NRDXF). Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft issued a buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Northern Technologies International (NASDAQ:NTIC). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of NuVasive (NASDAQ:NUVA). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of OncoCyte (NYSE:OCX). The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Orthofix Medical (NASDAQ:OFIX). StockNews.com issued a buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Oragenics (NYSE:OGEN). StockNews.com issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Onconova Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONTX). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Orion Group (NYSE:ORN). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. initiated coverage on shares of Pacific Biosciences of California (NASDAQ:PACB). The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. issued a buy rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock.

TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of P3 Health Partners (NASDAQ:PIII). The firm issued a market perform rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Pieris Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PIRS). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PRTK). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Moatable (NYSE:RENN). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group (NASDAQ:RUTH). They issued a buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Salisbury Bancorp (NASDAQ:SAL). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of SigmaTron International (NASDAQ:SGMA). StockNews.com issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of SuperCom (NASDAQ:SPCB). They issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SPPI). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Sorrento Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRNE). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Strattec Security (NASDAQ:STRT). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Superior Industries International (NYSE:SUP). StockNews.com issued a strong-buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Community Financial (NASDAQ:TCFC). StockNews.com issued a buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of International Tower Hill Mines (NYSE:THM). The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

Bank of America Co. started coverage on shares of U.S. Physical Therapy (NYSE:USPH). The firm issued a buy rating and a $138.00 price target on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Universal Security Instruments (NYSE:UUU). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Vascular Biogenics (NASDAQ:VBLT). They issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of WidePoint (NYSE:WYY). The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

