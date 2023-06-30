StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Azure Power Global (NYSE:AZRE)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Azure Power Global (NYSE:AZRE – Free Report) in a report published on Tuesday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the energy company’s stock.

Azure Power Global Trading Up 4.6 %

NYSE:AZRE opened at $1.82 on Tuesday. Azure Power Global has a one year low of $1.50 and a one year high of $13.78. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.01.

Institutional Trading of Azure Power Global

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its position in shares of Azure Power Global by 41.2% during the 1st quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 34,258,963 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $805,096,000 after acquiring an additional 9,999,691 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Azure Power Global by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,592,541 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $43,139,000 after acquiring an additional 73,694 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in shares of Azure Power Global by 23.2% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,387,935 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $5,982,000 after acquiring an additional 261,022 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Azure Power Global by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 834,702 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $4,624,000 after acquiring an additional 61,381 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Azure Power Global by 41.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 786,841 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $13,093,000 after acquiring an additional 230,882 shares in the last quarter.

Azure Power Global Company Profile

Azure Power Global Limited operates as an independent sustainable energy solutions provider and power producer in India. The company builds and operates grid-scale solar, wind, and hybrid projects; and supplies generated renewable power to government utilities, and independent industrial and commercial customers on long term fixed price contracts.

