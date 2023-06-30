StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Magellan Midstream Partners (NYSE:MMP)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners (NYSE:MMP – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the pipeline company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on MMP. Citigroup lowered shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from a buy rating to a neutral rating and increased their price objective for the company from $57.00 to $63.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. Barclays increased their target price on Magellan Midstream Partners from $59.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. TD Securities downgraded Magellan Midstream Partners from a hold rating to a tender rating and increased their target price for the company from $55.00 to $67.50 in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. Raymond James downgraded Magellan Midstream Partners from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on Magellan Midstream Partners from $53.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Monday, May 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Magellan Midstream Partners presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $59.75.

Magellan Midstream Partners Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of MMP opened at $61.97 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.96, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.44. Magellan Midstream Partners has a 1 year low of $44.79 and a 1 year high of $64.42. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $55.02. The firm has a market cap of $12.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.25 and a beta of 0.91.

Magellan Midstream Partners Cuts Dividend

Magellan Midstream Partners ( NYSE:MMP Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The pipeline company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.11. Magellan Midstream Partners had a net margin of 33.72% and a return on equity of 57.78%. The business had revenue of $869.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $731.28 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.08 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 28.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Magellan Midstream Partners will post 5.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Investors of record on Monday, May 8th were given a $1.0475 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 5th. This represents a $4.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.76%. Magellan Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 76.04%.

Institutional Trading of Magellan Midstream Partners

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Register Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Magellan Midstream Partners in the first quarter worth $27,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Magellan Midstream Partners in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Magellan Midstream Partners in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Magellan Midstream Partners by 53.6% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 691 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the period. Finally, State of Wyoming purchased a new stake in Magellan Midstream Partners in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.40% of the company’s stock.

Magellan Midstream Partners Company Profile

Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. engages in the transportation, storage, and distribution of refined petroleum products and crude oil in the United States. The company operates refined products pipeline that transports gasoline, diesel and aviation fuel, kerosene, and heating oil to refiners, wholesalers, retailers, traders, railroads, airlines, and regional farm cooperatives; and to end markets, including retail gasoline stations, truck stops, farm cooperatives, railroad fueling depots, military bases, and commercial airports.

