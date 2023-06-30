StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Aspira Women’s Health (NASDAQ:AWH)

Analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Aspira Women’s Health (NASDAQ:AWH – Free Report) in a report released on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Aspira Women’s Health Stock Performance

NASDAQ AWH opened at $3.23 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.24 and a beta of 2.97. Aspira Women’s Health has a twelve month low of $2.65 and a twelve month high of $16.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $3.14 and a 200 day moving average of $4.97.

Aspira Women’s Health (NASDAQ:AWH – Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported ($10.94) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.75) by ($10.19). Aspira Women’s Health had a negative net margin of 278.48% and a negative return on equity of 291.79%. The firm had revenue of $2.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.30 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Aspira Women’s Health will post -2.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Aspira Women’s Health

About Aspira Women’s Health

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AWH. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of Aspira Women’s Health by 1,074.4% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 760,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $447,000 after purchasing an additional 695,844 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Aspira Women’s Health by 19.6% in the first quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 792,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,000 after purchasing an additional 129,662 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Aspira Women’s Health by 66.2% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 252,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 100,727 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in shares of Aspira Women’s Health by 361.8% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 69,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 54,603 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sawtooth Solutions LLC grew its position in shares of Aspira Women’s Health by 144.6% in the first quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 67,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 40,195 shares in the last quarter.

Aspira Women's Health Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in developing and commercializing diagnostic tests for gynecologic disease in the United States. The company's products include Ova1, a blood test intended as an aid to further assess the likelihood of malignancy in women with an ovarian adnexal mass; Overa, a biomarker reflex test; and Ova1Plus, a reflex offering.

