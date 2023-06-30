StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on RBC Bearings (NASDAQ:ROLL)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of RBC Bearings (NASDAQ:ROLL – Free Report) in a report published on Monday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

RBC Bearings Stock Up 0.7 %

ROLL stock opened at $217.33 on Monday. RBC Bearings has a 12 month low of $152.90 and a 12 month high of $264.94. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $215.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $222.15. The firm has a market cap of $6.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 105.50 and a beta of 1.34.

Get RBC Bearings alerts:

Institutional Trading of RBC Bearings

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of RBC Bearings during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of RBC Bearings by 70.8% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 205 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in RBC Bearings by 34.4% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 410 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of RBC Bearings by 72.0% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 626 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the period. Finally, FourThought Financial LLC grew its position in RBC Bearings by 9.0% during the third quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the period.

RBC Bearings Company Profile

RBC Bearings Incorporated manufactures and markets engineered precision bearings and components in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Aerospace/Defense and Industrial. The company produces plain bearings with self-lubricating or metal-to-metal designs, including rod end bearings, spherical plain bearings, and journal bearings; roller bearings, such as tapered roller bearings, needle roller bearings, and needle bearing track rollers and cam followers, which are anti-friction products that are used in industrial applications and military aircraft platforms; and ball bearings include high precision aerospace, airframe control, thin section, and industrial ball bearings that utilize high precision ball elements to reduce friction in high-speed applications.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for RBC Bearings Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RBC Bearings and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.