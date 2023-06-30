StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on TRX Gold (NYSE:TRX)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of TRX Gold (NYSE:TRX – Free Report) in a research note released on Monday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and issued a $1.10 price objective on shares of TRX Gold in a research note on Monday, April 17th. TheStreet downgraded shares of TRX Gold from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th.

TRX Gold Stock Performance

NYSE:TRX opened at $0.41 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.48 and its 200 day moving average is $0.42. TRX Gold has a fifty-two week low of $0.31 and a fifty-two week high of $0.60.

Institutional Trading of TRX Gold

About TRX Gold

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TRX. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in TRX Gold in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its stake in TRX Gold by 211.1% in the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 109,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 74,338 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in TRX Gold by 19.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 179,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 29,575 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in TRX Gold by 493.1% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 254,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 211,523 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of TRX Gold by 770.5% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 289,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 256,593 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.12% of the company’s stock.

TRX Gold Corporation engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral property interests in the United Republic of Tanzania. The company primarily explores for gold deposits. It holds interests in the Buckreef gold project that comprises a single Special Mining License covering an area of 16.04 square kilometers and 12 Prospecting Licenses covering 98.19 square kilometers located in north-central Tanzania.

