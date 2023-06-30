StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on TRX Gold (NYSE:TRX)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of TRX Gold (NYSE:TRX – Free Report) in a research note released on Monday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.
Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and issued a $1.10 price objective on shares of TRX Gold in a research note on Monday, April 17th. TheStreet downgraded shares of TRX Gold from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th.
TRX Gold Stock Performance
NYSE:TRX opened at $0.41 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.48 and its 200 day moving average is $0.42. TRX Gold has a fifty-two week low of $0.31 and a fifty-two week high of $0.60.
Institutional Trading of TRX Gold
About TRX Gold
TRX Gold Corporation engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral property interests in the United Republic of Tanzania. The company primarily explores for gold deposits. It holds interests in the Buckreef gold project that comprises a single Special Mining License covering an area of 16.04 square kilometers and 12 Prospecting Licenses covering 98.19 square kilometers located in north-central Tanzania.
