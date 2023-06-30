StockNews.com Lowers S&T Bancorp (NASDAQ:STBA) to Sell

StockNews.com downgraded shares of S&T Bancorp (NASDAQ:STBA – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Tuesday.

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price objective on shares of S&T Bancorp from $38.00 to $34.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, S&T Bancorp currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $34.33.

S&T Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ STBA opened at $27.79 on Tuesday. S&T Bancorp has a 12-month low of $24.93 and a 12-month high of $38.43. The company has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a PE ratio of 7.43 and a beta of 0.74. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

S&T Bancorp Announces Dividend

S&T Bancorp ( NASDAQ:STBA Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $101.98 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $102.80 million. S&T Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.32% and a net margin of 33.39%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that S&T Bancorp will post 3.6 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 11th were paid a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 10th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.61%. S&T Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.22%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other S&T Bancorp news, Director Jeffrey D. Grube bought 2,000 shares of S&T Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $27.59 per share, for a total transaction of $55,180.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 37,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,025,658.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 1.32% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of S&T Bancorp

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in S&T Bancorp by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,749,220 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $180,813,000 after purchasing an additional 220,245 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in S&T Bancorp by 1.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,499,631 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $131,884,000 after buying an additional 62,263 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in S&T Bancorp by 5.3% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,318,713 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $72,923,000 after acquiring an additional 115,721 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in S&T Bancorp by 0.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,725,702 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $47,336,000 after acquiring an additional 15,956 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in S&T Bancorp by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,037,614 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,466,000 after acquiring an additional 75,252 shares in the last quarter. 63.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About S&T Bancorp

S&T Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for S&T Bank that provides retail and commercial banking products and services. The company operates through six segments: Commercial Real Estate, Commercial and Industrial, Business Banking, Commercial Construction, Consumer Real Estate, and Other Consumer.

See Also

