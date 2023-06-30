StockNews.com Upgrades ABM Industries (NYSE:ABM) to Buy

ABM Industries (NYSE:ABM – Free Report) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Friday.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on ABM. Robert W. Baird cut ABM Industries from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $52.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. UBS Group began coverage on ABM Industries in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $48.00 price target for the company.

NYSE ABM traded up $0.04 on Friday, hitting $42.67. 385,004 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 338,188. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $43.29 and a 200-day moving average of $44.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. ABM Industries has a 52 week low of $37.68 and a 52 week high of $50.20. The stock has a market cap of $2.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.51 and a beta of 1.10.

ABM Industries ( NYSE:ABM Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, June 6th. The business services provider reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.04. ABM Industries had a return on equity of 13.63% and a net margin of 2.47%. The firm had revenue of $1.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.89 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that ABM Industries will post 3.5 earnings per share for the current year.

In other ABM Industries news, CEO Scott B. Salmirs sold 14,983 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.44, for a total transaction of $680,827.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 350,391 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,921,767.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BOKF NA acquired a new stake in shares of ABM Industries in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Amundi bought a new position in ABM Industries in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in ABM Industries by 129.1% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 914 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 515 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in ABM Industries by 34.2% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,275 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in ABM Industries by 38.4% in the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,665 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 462 shares in the last quarter. 93.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ABM Industries Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of integrated facility, infrastructure, and mobility solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Business & Industry, Manufacturing & Distribution, Education, Aviation, and Technical Solutions segments.

