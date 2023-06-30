StockNews.com Upgrades B2Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG) to “Strong-Buy”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of B2Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG – Free Report) (TSE:BTO) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report released on Monday morning.

BTG has been the topic of a number of other reports. Royal Bank of Canada restated a sector perform rating and set a $4.25 price objective on shares of B2Gold in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on B2Gold from C$7.50 to C$8.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. National Bank Financial upped their price objective on B2Gold from C$7.25 to C$7.75 in a research report on Friday, May 12th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on B2Gold in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. They set an outperform rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet cut B2Gold from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Friday, June 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $6.46.

Get B2Gold alerts:

B2Gold Price Performance

Shares of B2Gold stock opened at $3.50 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.69, a current ratio of 4.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market capitalization of $4.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.00 and a beta of 0.96. B2Gold has a 52 week low of $2.81 and a 52 week high of $4.40. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.51.

B2Gold Announces Dividend

B2Gold ( NYSEAMERICAN:BTG Free Report ) (TSE:BTO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The basic materials company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $473.56 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $416.00 million. B2Gold had a return on equity of 9.94% and a net margin of 14.02%. As a group, analysts expect that B2Gold will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 16th were given a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.57%. B2Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.00%.

Institutional Trading of B2Gold

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BTG. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of B2Gold by 140.1% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 6,406 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 3,738 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of B2Gold by 48.3% in the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 9,015 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 2,935 shares in the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of B2Gold in the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Wesbanco Bank Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of B2Gold in the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Power Corp of Canada acquired a new stake in shares of B2Gold in the 1st quarter worth $49,000. Institutional investors own 44.97% of the company’s stock.

B2Gold Company Profile

(Free Report)

B2Gold Corp. operates as a gold producer with three operating mines in Mali, the Philippines, and Namibia. It operates the Fekola Mine in Mali, the Masbate Mine in the Philippines, and the Otjikoto Mine in Namibia. The company also has an 25% interest in the Calibre Mining Corp.; and approximately 19% interest in BeMetals Corp.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for B2Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for B2Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.