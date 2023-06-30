StockNews.com Upgrades Gold Fields (NYSE:GFI) to Buy

Gold Fields (NYSE:GFI – Free Report) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday.

GFI has been the subject of a number of other reports. Investec cut shares of Gold Fields from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Gold Fields from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, HSBC cut shares of Gold Fields from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.50.

Shares of GFI traded up $0.12 during trading on Friday, reaching $13.83. 2,369,189 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,712,983. Gold Fields has a twelve month low of $7.03 and a twelve month high of $17.78. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 1.33.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Gold Fields by 80.1% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,000 after acquiring an additional 8,114 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in Gold Fields by 198.5% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 37,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $581,000 after acquiring an additional 24,985 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Gold Fields during the 1st quarter worth approximately $200,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in Gold Fields during the 1st quarter worth approximately $193,000. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. acquired a new position in Gold Fields during the 1st quarter worth approximately $419,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.58% of the company’s stock.

Gold Fields Limited operates as a gold producer with reserves and resources in Chile, South Africa, Ghana, West Africa, Australia, and Peru. The company also explores for copper deposits. It holds interests in nine operating mines, as well as gold mineral reserves and mineral resources. The company was founded in 1887 and is based in Sandton, South Africa.

