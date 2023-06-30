StockNews.com Upgrades Vertex Energy (NASDAQ:VTNR) to Hold

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Vertex Energy (NASDAQ:VTNR – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Monday.

VTNR has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Vertex Energy from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Craig Hallum lifted their target price on shares of Vertex Energy from $12.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. TD Cowen began coverage on shares of Vertex Energy in a research report on Friday, March 10th. They set a market perform rating and a $8.00 target price for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright cut their price objective on shares of Vertex Energy from $15.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $11.82.

Shares of VTNR opened at $6.06 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.47. The company has a 50-day moving average of $6.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.34. Vertex Energy has a 12-month low of $5.15 and a 12-month high of $14.64.

Vertex Energy ( NASDAQ:VTNR Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The industrial products company reported ($0.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.77). The business had revenue of $691.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $768.53 million. Vertex Energy had a return on equity of 36.41% and a net margin of 1.57%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Vertex Energy will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO James Gary Rhame purchased 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $6.33 per share, with a total value of $25,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 14,648 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $92,721.84. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Benjamin P. Cowart sold 66,667 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.29, for a total transaction of $552,669.43. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 5,517,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,738,201.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO James Gary Rhame purchased 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $6.33 per share, with a total value of $25,320.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 14,648 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $92,721.84. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 11.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp increased its position in Vertex Energy by 39.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,025,512 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $62,459,000 after purchasing an additional 2,827,316 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Vertex Energy by 5.4% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,664,945 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $22,833,000 after buying an additional 187,299 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Vertex Energy by 31.2% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,264,035 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $20,335,000 after buying an additional 776,003 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in Vertex Energy by 208.2% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,389,661 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $13,730,000 after buying an additional 938,822 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Vertex Energy by 4.8% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,137,888 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $11,242,000 after buying an additional 52,255 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.72% of the company’s stock.

Vertex Energy, Inc, an energy transition company that focuses on the production and distribution of conventional and alternative fuels. It engages in refining and distributing petroleum products comprising the mobile refinery and related operations. The company also sells ferrous and non-ferrous recyclable metal products, and markets Group III base oils and other petroleum-based products, as well as provides transportation and marine salvage services.

