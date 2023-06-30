StrategIQ Financial Group LLC Cuts Stock Position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

StrategIQ Financial Group LLC lessened its stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Free Report) by 27.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 32,013 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,272 shares during the quarter. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $7,210,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mycio Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Mycio Wealth Partners LLC now owns 7,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,579,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. now owns 11,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,501,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 750 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Horan Securities Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 5.6% during the first quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 955 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,000 after buying an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 5,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,225,000 after buying an additional 52 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 1000 ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF stock traded up $2.57 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $243.57. 359,057 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 709,157. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a 1 year low of $192.01 and a 1 year high of $243.77. The company has a market capitalization of $30.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.92 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a fifty day moving average of $231.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $223.71.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.