StrategIQ Financial Group LLC Grows Position in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

StrategIQ Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Free Report) by 7.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,445 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 765 shares during the period. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $1,224,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 107,178.5% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 75,921,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,156,076,000 after purchasing an additional 75,850,258 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 12.1% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,648,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $922,406,000 after buying an additional 823,118 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,582,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $673,202,000 after purchasing an additional 199,430 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,658,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $561,778,000 after purchasing an additional 96,600 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 13.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,953,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,725,000 after purchasing an additional 354,839 shares during the period. 47.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get iShares Select Dividend ETF alerts:

iShares Select Dividend ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ:DVY traded up $0.40 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $113.11. The stock had a trading volume of 232,699 shares, compared to its average volume of 692,248. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 52 week low of $105.59 and a 52 week high of $128.05. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $111.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $114.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.60 billion, a PE ratio of 11.69 and a beta of 0.87.

iShares Select Dividend ETF Announces Dividend

iShares Select Dividend ETF Profile

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 8th were issued a $0.8164 dividend. This represents a $3.27 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 7th.

(Free Report)

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Select Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Select Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.