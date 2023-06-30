StrategIQ Financial Group LLC Sells 2,815 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

StrategIQ Financial Group LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 162,235 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,815 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF comprises approximately 3.8% of StrategIQ Financial Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $33,112,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in VTI. Power Corp of Canada acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Savior LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Kalos Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the fourth quarter worth $35,000.

Get Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Price Performance

Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF stock traded up $2.30 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $220.32. The company had a trading volume of 1,555,231 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,969,926. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $209.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $203.12. The stock has a market cap of $304.04 billion, a PE ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 1-year low of $174.84 and a 1-year high of $221.42.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.