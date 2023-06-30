Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) is Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc.’s 5th Largest Position

Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 65,855 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 619 shares during the quarter. Stryker accounts for about 2.8% of Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc.’s holdings in Stryker were worth $18,800,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in Stryker during the 1st quarter worth approximately $131,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Stryker by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 673,924 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $180,182,000 after acquiring an additional 9,026 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC acquired a new position in Stryker during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,444,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Stryker by 21.6% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,056 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $817,000 after acquiring an additional 543 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its holdings in Stryker by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 3,140 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $839,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.89% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have commented on SYK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Stryker from $285.00 to $315.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Loop Capital upped their target price on shares of Stryker from $290.00 to $312.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Stryker in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $287.00 target price for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $250.00 target price on shares of Stryker in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upped their target price on shares of Stryker from $275.00 to $336.00 in a report on Sunday, April 23rd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Stryker presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $302.00.

Insider Activity at Stryker

Stryker Price Performance

In other Stryker news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.50, for a total transaction of $139,250.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,522,559.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In other Stryker news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.00, for a total transaction of $286,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,706,562. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.50, for a total transaction of $139,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,467 shares in the company, valued at $1,522,559.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 5.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE SYK opened at $301.75 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $114.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.93, a PEG ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.94. Stryker Co. has a 52 week low of $188.84 and a 52 week high of $306.56. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $287.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $273.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 1st. The medical technology company reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $4.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.56 billion. Stryker had a net margin of 13.86% and a return on equity of 22.17%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.97 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Stryker Co. will post 10.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Stryker Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.99%. Stryker’s payout ratio is 43.67%.

About Stryker

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. This segment also offers spinal implant products comprising cervical, thoracolumbar, and interbody systems that are used in spinal injury, deformity, and degenerative therapies.

