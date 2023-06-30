Sumitomo Co. (OTCMKTS:SSUMY) Short Interest Up 344.5% in June

Sumitomo Co. (OTCMKTS:SSUMY – Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 60,900 shares, a growth of 344.5% from the May 31st total of 13,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 88,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Sumitomo Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS SSUMY traded down $0.36 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $21.22. 30,940 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 48,696. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Sumitomo has a 1 year low of $12.41 and a 1 year high of $22.68. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.20. The stock has a market cap of $26.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.64, a PEG ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 0.77.

Get Sumitomo alerts:

Sumitomo (OTCMKTS:SSUMY – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The conglomerate reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter. Sumitomo had a return on equity of 14.15% and a net margin of 8.22%. The company had revenue of $13.22 billion for the quarter. On average, research analysts forecast that Sumitomo will post 2.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Sumitomo

Sumitomo Corporation engages in general trading business worldwide. It operates through six segments: Metal Products; Transportation & Construction Systems; Infrastructure; Media & Digital; Living Related & Real Estate; and Mineral Resources, Energy, Chemical & Electronics. The company provides steel sheets and tubular products; and manufactures, leases, sells, services, and finances ships, aircrafts, motor vehicles, construction equipment, and components and parts.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sumitomo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sumitomo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.