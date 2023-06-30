Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SUTNY) Short Interest Up 133.3% in June

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SUTNY – Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,800 shares, an increase of 133.3% from the May 31st total of 1,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 129,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Stock Down 0.6 %
Shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Trust stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $3.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 24,981 shares, compared to its average volume of 82,567. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $3.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.53. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust has a 12-month low of $2.72 and a 12-month high of $3.95.
Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Company Profile
