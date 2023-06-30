Sun Life Financial (TSE:SLF) Sets New 1-Year High at $69.18

Sun Life Financial Inc. (TSE:SLF – Free Report) (NYSE:SLF) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$69.18 and last traded at C$69.08, with a volume of 502192 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$68.20.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have issued reports on SLF shares. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Sun Life Financial from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from C$76.00 to C$79.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$76.00 to C$75.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Sun Life Financial has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$73.31.

Sun Life Financial Price Performance

The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$66.45 and a 200-day moving average of C$65.24. The company has a quick ratio of 84,866.00, a current ratio of 49.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.15. The stock has a market capitalization of C$40.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.51, a P/E/G ratio of 4.76 and a beta of 0.97.

Sun Life Financial Increases Dividend

Sun Life Financial ( TSE:SLF Free Report ) (NYSE:SLF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The financial services provider reported C$1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.44 by C$0.08. The firm had revenue of C$11.98 billion during the quarter. Sun Life Financial had a return on equity of 13.23% and a net margin of 13.30%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Sun Life Financial Inc. will post 6.1892139 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be issued a $0.75 dividend. This is an increase from Sun Life Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.72. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.34%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 30th. Sun Life Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.05%.

Sun Life Financial Company Profile

Sun Life Financial Inc, a financial services company, provides savings, retirement, and pension products worldwide. It offers term and permanent life, as well as personal health, dental, critical illness, long-term care, and disability insurance products. The company provides financial advice, asset management, and investments related products.

Featured Articles

