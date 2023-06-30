Swiftmerge Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:IVCPU) Short Interest Update

Swiftmerge Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:IVCPU – Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, a decrease of 59.1% from the May 31st total of 2,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 31,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Swiftmerge Acquisition

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Ergoteles LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Swiftmerge Acquisition by 42.1% in the first quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 24,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,000 after buying an additional 7,117 shares during the last quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Swiftmerge Acquisition by 51.0% during the 1st quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC now owns 26,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,000 after acquiring an additional 9,000 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Swiftmerge Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth $261,000.

Swiftmerge Acquisition Price Performance

Shares of IVCPU remained flat at $11.00 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $10.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.38. Swiftmerge Acquisition has a 52 week low of $8.86 and a 52 week high of $11.44.

About Swiftmerge Acquisition

Swiftmerge Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in West Vancouver, Canada.

