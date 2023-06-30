Swipe (SXP) Trading Down 12.5% Over Last 7 Days

Swipe (SXP) traded 3.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on June 30th. In the last week, Swipe has traded down 12.5% against the U.S. dollar. Swipe has a total market capitalization of $195.39 million and approximately $25.04 million worth of Swipe was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Swipe coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.34 or 0.00001142 BTC on exchanges.

Swipe’s launch date was August 14th, 2019. Swipe’s total supply is 569,446,926 coins and its circulating supply is 569,446,481 coins. Swipe’s official website is solar.org. The official message board for Swipe is blog.solar.org. Swipe’s official Twitter account is @solarnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Solar (SXP) is an open-source layer-one blockchain for decentralized peer-to-peer payments, governed by a DAO and secured by 53 delegates using delegated proof-of-stake. SXP is used for transactions on the platform and staking rewards, and Solar’s development will focus on improving governance and interoperability with other ecosystems.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Swipe directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Swipe should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Swipe using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

