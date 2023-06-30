Symrise (ETR:SY1) Stock Price Down 0.1%

Symrise AG (ETR:SY1 – Free Report)’s stock price fell 0.1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as €92.92 ($101.00) and last traded at €94.14 ($102.33). 345,879 shares changed hands during trading, The stock had previously closed at €94.28 ($102.48).

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SY1. Barclays set a €101.00 ($109.78) target price on shares of Symrise in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Baader Bank set a €105.00 ($114.13) target price on shares of Symrise in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. UBS Group set a €122.00 ($132.61) target price on shares of Symrise in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. Berenberg Bank set a €124.00 ($134.78) target price on shares of Symrise in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €107.00 ($116.30) target price on shares of Symrise in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th.

The firm has a market cap of $13.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.07, a P/E/G ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.53. The business’s fifty day moving average price is €101.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €101.54. The company has a current ratio of 2.76, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.56.

Symrise AG supplies fragrances, flavorings, cosmetic active ingredients and raw materials, and functional ingredients. It operates through two segments, Taste, Nutrition & Health, and Scent & Care. The Taste, Nutrition & Health segment provides functional ingredients and flavor solutions used in the production of food and beverages; savory flavors; natural and sustainable ingredients for food and beverage manufacturers, baby food, and dietary supplements; product solutions and services for pet food manufacturers; sustainable ingredients and services for aqua feed manufacturers to develop solutions for fish and shrimp farms; and probiotics for food supplements and functional foods.

