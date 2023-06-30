Synthetix Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $85.81 Million (SNX)

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 2.1% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on June 30th. One Synthetix coin can currently be purchased for approximately $2.29 or 0.00007544 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Synthetix has traded 15.5% higher against the dollar. Synthetix has a total market capitalization of $605.10 million and $85.81 million worth of Synthetix was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Synthetix

Synthetix was first traded on March 11th, 2018. Synthetix’s total supply is 320,577,691 coins and its circulating supply is 264,393,379 coins. Synthetix’s official website is www.synthetix.io. The official message board for Synthetix is research.synthetix.io. Synthetix’s official Twitter account is @synthetix_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Synthetix is https://reddit.com/r/synthetix_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Synthetix Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Synthetix (SNX) is a decentralized synthetic asset issuance protocol built on Ethereum. It allows the creation and trading of synthetic assets collateralized by SNX, used for hedging, gaining exposure to diverse assets, and trading on the price movements of real-world assets. SNX stakers are incentivized to contribute to the network and capture fees generated from Synth exchanges, which determine the value of the SNX token.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Synthetix directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Synthetix should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Synthetix using one of the exchanges listed above.

