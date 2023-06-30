Taboola.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:TBLA) CTO Lior Golan Sells 10,000 Shares

Taboola.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:TBLA – Free Report) CTO Lior Golan sold 10,000 shares of Taboola.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.22, for a total value of $32,200.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 2,545,291 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,195,837.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Lior Golan also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 26th, Lior Golan sold 10,000 shares of Taboola.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.08, for a total value of $30,800.00.

On Thursday, June 22nd, Lior Golan sold 10,000 shares of Taboola.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.15, for a total value of $31,500.00.

On Tuesday, June 20th, Lior Golan sold 1,200 shares of Taboola.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.01, for a total value of $3,612.00.

On Thursday, June 15th, Lior Golan sold 2,925 shares of Taboola.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.00, for a total value of $8,775.00.

On Monday, June 12th, Lior Golan sold 9,826 shares of Taboola.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.00, for a total value of $29,478.00.

Taboola.com Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:TBLA traded down $0.12 during trading on Friday, reaching $3.11. The stock had a trading volume of 696,444 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,224,830. Taboola.com Ltd. has a 52 week low of $1.52 and a 52 week high of $4.45. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $926.62 million, a PE ratio of -20.73 and a beta of 1.48.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Taboola.com ( NASDAQ:TBLA Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $327.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $314.40 million. Taboola.com had a negative net margin of 3.43% and a positive return on equity of 0.31%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Taboola.com Ltd. will post -0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

TBLA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on shares of Taboola.com in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. B. Riley started coverage on shares of Taboola.com in a research report on Thursday, June 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $5.00 target price for the company. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Taboola.com from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $4.69.

Institutional Trading of Taboola.com

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new stake in shares of Taboola.com in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Grace & White Inc. NY acquired a new position in Taboola.com during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Taboola.com during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Taboola.com in the second quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Vance Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Taboola.com in the fourth quarter worth $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.77% of the company’s stock.

About Taboola.com

Taboola.com Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates an artificial intelligence-based algorithmic engine platform in the United States, Israel, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It offers Taboola, a platform that partners with websites, devices, and mobile apps to recommend editorial content and advertisements on the open web to users.

