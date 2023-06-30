Taboola.com (NASDAQ:TBLA) Trading Down 3.1%

Taboola.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:TBLA – Free Report)’s share price fell 3.1% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $3.10 and last traded at $3.13. 409,036 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 67% from the average session volume of 1,222,399 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.23.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have commented on TBLA. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 price target on shares of Taboola.com in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. B. Riley started coverage on shares of Taboola.com in a research note on Thursday, June 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $5.00 price target on the stock. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Taboola.com from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $4.69.

Get Taboola.com alerts:

Taboola.com Trading Down 3.7 %

The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a fifty day moving average of $2.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $926.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.53 and a beta of 1.48.

Insider Buying and Selling

Taboola.com ( NASDAQ:TBLA Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.06. Taboola.com had a positive return on equity of 0.31% and a negative net margin of 3.43%. The firm had revenue of $327.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $314.40 million. On average, research analysts expect that Taboola.com Ltd. will post -0.16 EPS for the current year.

In other Taboola.com news, CTO Lior Golan sold 9,826 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.00, for a total value of $29,478.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 2,545,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,635,873. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CTO Lior Golan sold 9,826 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.00, for a total value of $29,478.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 2,545,291 shares in the company, valued at $7,635,873. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Stephen C. Walker purchased 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $2.63 per share, with a total value of $197,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,125,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,961,327.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 33,951 shares of company stock valued at $104,165 over the last three months. 23.49% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Taboola.com

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in Taboola.com by 45.5% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 13,553,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,867,000 after purchasing an additional 4,238,440 shares in the last quarter. Cannell Capital LLC increased its position in Taboola.com by 46.7% during the 1st quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 4,982,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,709,000 after purchasing an additional 1,587,157 shares in the last quarter. G2 Investment Partners Management LLC increased its position in Taboola.com by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. G2 Investment Partners Management LLC now owns 3,025,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,228,000 after purchasing an additional 26,861 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Taboola.com by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,292,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,235,000 after purchasing an additional 33,002 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bamco Inc. NY increased its position in Taboola.com by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 2,286,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,043,000 after purchasing an additional 108,485 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.77% of the company’s stock.

Taboola.com Company Profile

(Free Report)

Taboola.com Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates an artificial intelligence-based algorithmic engine platform in the United States, Israel, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It offers Taboola, a platform that partners with websites, devices, and mobile apps to recommend editorial content and advertisements on the open web to users.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Taboola.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taboola.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.