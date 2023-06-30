Tarena International (NASDAQ:TEDU) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Tarena International (NASDAQ:TEDU – Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday. The firm set a “strong-buy” rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Separately, EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I cut their target price on shares of Tarena International from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th.

Get Tarena International alerts:

Tarena International Trading Down 3.1 %

TEDU stock opened at $2.47 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $27.96 million, a P/E ratio of 49.40 and a beta of -0.44. Tarena International has a 52 week low of $2.46 and a 52 week high of $8.25. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $3.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.22.

Tarena International Company Profile

Tarena International ( NASDAQ:TEDU Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 27th. The business services provider reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $80.10 million for the quarter. Tarena International had a negative return on equity of 0.46% and a net margin of 0.32%.

(Free Report)

Tarena International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides professional education services through full-time and part-time classes under the Tarena brand in the People's Republic of China. It operates through two segments, IT Professional Education; and IT-focused Supplementary STEAM Education Services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Tarena International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tarena International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.