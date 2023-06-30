Tarsus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TARS) Price Target Increased to $44.00 by Analysts at HC Wainwright

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TARS – Free Report) had its price target increased by HC Wainwright from $40.00 to $44.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Tarsus Pharmaceuticals’ Q2 2023 earnings at ($1.12) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($1.56) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($1.28) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($4.83) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($4.25) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($0.89) EPS and FY2026 earnings at $1.50 EPS.

Separately, Guggenheim lifted their price target on Tarsus Pharmaceuticals from $40.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Friday, June 16th.

Shares of TARS stock opened at $17.78 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $16.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.18. Tarsus Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $11.33 and a twelve month high of $20.09. The company has a market capitalization of $476.50 million, a P/E ratio of -7.26 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a current ratio of 15.74, a quick ratio of 15.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:TARS Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.88) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.95) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $2.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.33 million. Equities analysts forecast that Tarsus Pharmaceuticals will post -4.7 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Leonard M. Greenstein sold 5,000 shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.02, for a total value of $70,100.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 26,785 shares in the company, valued at $375,525.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Bobak R. Azamian sold 9,000 shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.80, for a total transaction of $151,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,051,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,658,580.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Leonard M. Greenstein sold 5,000 shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.02, for a total value of $70,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 26,785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $375,525.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 64,773 shares of company stock worth $1,065,132 over the last three months. 11.54% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Tarsus Pharmaceuticals by 37.0% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 1,142 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth $94,000. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals by 182.9% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 4,463 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals by 110.5% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 7,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 4,157 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals by 102.7% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 8,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after acquiring an additional 4,300 shares during the last quarter. 80.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutic candidates for ophthalmic conditions. Its lead product candidate is TP-03, a novel therapeutic for the treatment of blepharitis caused by the infestation of Demodex mites, as well as to treat meibomian gland disease.

