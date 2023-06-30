Taylor Maritime Investments Limited (OTCMKTS:TMILF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Taylor Maritime Investments Limited (OTCMKTS:TMILF – Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 93.8% from the May 31st total of 1,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days.
Taylor Maritime Investments Stock Performance
Shares of TMILF stock remained flat at $1.00 during trading hours on Friday. Taylor Maritime Investments has a 1 year low of $0.91 and a 1 year high of $1.48. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.17.
About Taylor Maritime Investments
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Taylor Maritime Investments
- Bank of America, JPMorgan, Goldman Sachs Set For Dividend Growth?
- SMART Global Holdings Momentum, Room To Move Higher?
- Constellation Brands Stock Swings After Earnings Announcement
- Freeport-McMoRan: Analysts Bullish Ahead Of Growth Copper’s Spurt
- The Nike Rebound Is Over; Buying Opportunity Ahead
Receive News & Ratings for Taylor Maritime Investments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taylor Maritime Investments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.