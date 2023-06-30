Taylor Maritime Investments Limited (OTCMKTS:TMILF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Taylor Maritime Investments Limited (OTCMKTS:TMILF – Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 93.8% from the May 31st total of 1,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days.

Taylor Maritime Investments Stock Performance

Shares of TMILF stock remained flat at $1.00 during trading hours on Friday. Taylor Maritime Investments has a 1 year low of $0.91 and a 1 year high of $1.48. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.17.

About Taylor Maritime Investments

Taylor Maritime Investments Limited, an investment company, engages in the acquisition, management, and operation of dry bulk ships. It also operates a fleet of Geared Handysize and Supramax vessels. The company was founded in 2014 and is based in Saint Peter Port, the United Kingdom.

