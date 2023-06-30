TD SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX) PT Lowered to $98.00

TD SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX – Free Report) had its price target dropped by research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $110.00 to $98.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 4.16% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Raymond James cut their price objective on TD SYNNEX from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of TD SYNNEX from $103.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on TD SYNNEX from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. TheStreet upgraded TD SYNNEX from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, April 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on TD SYNNEX in a research report on Monday, May 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $101.00 target price for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $107.20.

TD SYNNEX Stock Performance

SNX opened at $94.09 on Wednesday. TD SYNNEX has a 12-month low of $78.86 and a 12-month high of $111.57. The company has a market cap of $8.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.40, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company’s 50 day moving average is $91.20 and its 200 day moving average is $95.66.

Insider Activity

TD SYNNEX ( NYSE:SNX Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 27th. The business services provider reported $2.43 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.55 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $14.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.42 billion. TD SYNNEX had a return on equity of 13.80% and a net margin of 1.11%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.66 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that TD SYNNEX will post 10.89 EPS for the current year.

In other TD SYNNEX news, insider Dennis Polk sold 8,000 shares of TD SYNNEX stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.90, for a total value of $775,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 132,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,829,753.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CFO Marshall Witt sold 603 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.06, for a total transaction of $57,321.18. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 51,495 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,895,114.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Dennis Polk sold 8,000 shares of TD SYNNEX stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.90, for a total transaction of $775,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 132,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,829,753.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 43,998 shares of company stock worth $4,041,355. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On TD SYNNEX

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SNX. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in TD SYNNEX in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in shares of TD SYNNEX by 48.5% in the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 438 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of TD SYNNEX during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in TD SYNNEX by 95.2% during the 1st quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 410 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in TD SYNNEX by 99.1% in the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 436 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.54% of the company’s stock.

About TD SYNNEX

TD SYNNEX Corporation operates as a distributor and solutions aggregator for the information technology (IT) ecosystem. The company offers personal computing devices and peripherals, mobile phones and accessories, printers, supplies, and endpoint technology software; and data center technologies, such as hybrid cloud, security, storage, networking, servers, technology software, and converged and hyper-converged infrastructure, as well as computing components.

