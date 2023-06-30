TD SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX) PT Lowered to $98.00

TD SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX – Free Report) had its price target dropped by research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $110.00 to $98.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 4.16% from the company’s current price.
Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Raymond James cut their price objective on TD SYNNEX from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of TD SYNNEX from $103.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on TD SYNNEX from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. TheStreet upgraded TD SYNNEX from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, April 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on TD SYNNEX in a research report on Monday, May 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $101.00 target price for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $107.20.
TD SYNNEX Stock Performance
SNX opened at $94.09 on Wednesday. TD SYNNEX has a 12-month low of $78.86 and a 12-month high of $111.57. The company has a market cap of $8.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.40, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company’s 50 day moving average is $91.20 and its 200 day moving average is $95.66.
Insider Activity
In other TD SYNNEX news, insider Dennis Polk sold 8,000 shares of TD SYNNEX stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.90, for a total value of $775,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 132,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,829,753.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CFO Marshall Witt sold 603 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.06, for a total transaction of $57,321.18. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 51,495 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,895,114.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Dennis Polk sold 8,000 shares of TD SYNNEX stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.90, for a total transaction of $775,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 132,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,829,753.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 43,998 shares of company stock worth $4,041,355. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On TD SYNNEX
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SNX. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in TD SYNNEX in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in shares of TD SYNNEX by 48.5% in the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 438 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of TD SYNNEX during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in TD SYNNEX by 95.2% during the 1st quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 410 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in TD SYNNEX by 99.1% in the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 436 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.54% of the company’s stock.
About TD SYNNEX
TD SYNNEX Corporation operates as a distributor and solutions aggregator for the information technology (IT) ecosystem. The company offers personal computing devices and peripherals, mobile phones and accessories, printers, supplies, and endpoint technology software; and data center technologies, such as hybrid cloud, security, storage, networking, servers, technology software, and converged and hyper-converged infrastructure, as well as computing components.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than TD SYNNEX
- Is it Time To Ring The Register On Paychex?
- Micron Technology: A Reversal Is Imminent
- Can Topgolf Callaway Brands Crawl Out of the Bunker and Rally?
- McCormick Rebound Imminent: Executive Transition Complete
- 3 Reasons Boston Beer Stock Could Finally Hop Higher
Receive News & Ratings for TD SYNNEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TD SYNNEX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.