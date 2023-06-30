Team17 Group (LON:TM17) Stock Price Down 2.7%

Team17 Group plc (LON:TM17 – Free Report) shares were down 2.7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 360 ($4.58) and last traded at GBX 360 ($4.58). Approximately 23,048 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 94% from the average daily volume of 378,077 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 370 ($4.70).

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have issued reports on TM17 shares. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Team17 Group in a research note on Tuesday, June 6th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 475 ($6.04) target price on shares of Team17 Group in a research note on Tuesday, June 6th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 650 ($8.26) target price on shares of Team17 Group in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 515 ($6.55) target price on shares of Team17 Group in a research note on Tuesday, June 6th.

Team17 Group Stock Down 3.2 %

The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The stock has a market capitalization of £521.96 million, a P/E ratio of 2,176.47, a P/E/G ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.79. The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 366.48 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 407.92.

About Team17 Group

Team17 Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and publishes independent video games for digital and physical market in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through Games Label, Simulation, and Edutainment segments. The company develops and publishes owned and third-party IP video games; educational entertainment apps for children; and working simulation games.

