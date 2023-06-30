Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK – Free Report) (TSE:TECK) in a research report report published on Monday. The firm issued a hold rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

TECK has been the subject of a number of other reports. Scotiabank reiterated a sector outperform rating on shares of Teck Resources in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Teck Resources from C$70.00 to C$80.00 in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Benchmark upped their target price on shares of Teck Resources from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. TD Securities decreased their target price on shares of Teck Resources from C$80.00 to C$78.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Teck Resources from C$65.00 to C$66.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $62.25.

Get Teck Resources alerts:

Teck Resources Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:TECK opened at $40.92 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.28. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $42.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.96. Teck Resources has a fifty-two week low of $24.72 and a fifty-two week high of $49.34. The firm has a market cap of $20.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.07.

Teck Resources Increases Dividend

Teck Resources ( NYSE:TECK Free Report ) (TSE:TECK) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The basic materials company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by ($0.01). Teck Resources had a return on equity of 15.71% and a net margin of 16.80%. The company had revenue of $2.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.96 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Teck Resources will post 4.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. This is an increase from Teck Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. Teck Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 8.89%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Teck Resources

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dodge & Cox lifted its holdings in shares of Teck Resources by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 27,691,040 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,010,723,000 after buying an additional 616,700 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Teck Resources by 1.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,602,373 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $474,468,000 after purchasing an additional 297,156 shares in the last quarter. Davis Selected Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Teck Resources by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Davis Selected Advisers now owns 13,008,612 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $491,986,000 after purchasing an additional 253,832 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Teck Resources during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $291,283,000. Finally, FIL Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Teck Resources by 7.8% during the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 6,656,893 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $243,076,000 after purchasing an additional 481,624 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.42% of the company’s stock.

Teck Resources Company Profile

(Free Report)

Teck Resources Limited engages in exploring for, acquiring, developing, and producing natural resources in Asia, Europe, and North America. It operates through Steelmaking Coal, Copper, Zinc, and Energy segments. The company's principal products include copper, zinc, steelmaking coal, and blended bitumen.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Teck Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teck Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.