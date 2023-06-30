Tenet Fintech Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:PKKFF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Tenet Fintech Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:PKKFF – Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 176,500 shares, an increase of 773.8% from the May 31st total of 20,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 441,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Tenet Fintech Group Trading Up 4.7 %

OTCMKTS:PKKFF traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $0.18. The stock had a trading volume of 156,779 shares, compared to its average volume of 149,947. Tenet Fintech Group has a twelve month low of $0.08 and a twelve month high of $2.30. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.48.

Get Tenet Fintech Group alerts:

Tenet Fintech Group (OTCMKTS:PKKFF – Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 26th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $7.02 million during the quarter.

Tenet Fintech Group Company Profile

Tenet Fintech Group Inc operates as the parent company of financial technology (Fintech) and artificial intelligence (AI) subsidiaries. The company, through its subsidiaries, provides various analytics and AI-based services to small-and-medium businesses and financial institutions through its Business Hub, a global ecosystem where analytics and AI are used to facilitate transactions among its members.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Tenet Fintech Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tenet Fintech Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.