Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX) CEO Sells $597,960.00 in Stock

Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX – Free Report) CEO John L. Garrison, Jr. sold 9,966 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $597,960.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 535,331 shares in the company, valued at $32,119,860. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

NYSE TEX traded up $0.46 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $59.83. 616,320 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 925,068. The company has a market cap of $4.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.61. Terex Co. has a 12-month low of $26.76 and a 12-month high of $60.85. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $50.82 and a 200 day moving average of $49.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Terex (NYSE:TEX – Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.56. Terex had a net margin of 7.76% and a return on equity of 31.41%. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.74 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Terex Co. will post 5.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 6th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 5th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.00%. Terex’s payout ratio is currently 11.43%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on TEX. 58.com reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Terex in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Terex in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Bank of America downgraded shares of Terex from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $66.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Terex from $47.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Terex from $63.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.45.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TEX. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in shares of Terex by 17.7% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 39,745 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,417,000 after purchasing an additional 5,990 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Terex in the first quarter valued at approximately $291,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Terex by 106.6% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,369 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $368,000 after purchasing an additional 5,351 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Terex by 42.6% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 4,984 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $177,000 after purchasing an additional 1,488 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Terex by 40.1% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 80,649 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,876,000 after purchasing an additional 23,093 shares during the last quarter. 91.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Terex Corporation manufactures and sells aerial work platforms and materials processing machinery worldwide. It operates in two segments, Aerial Work Platforms (AWP) and Materials Processing (MP). The AWP segment designs, manufactures, services, and markets aerial work platform equipment, utility equipment, and telehandlers under the Terex and Genie brands.

