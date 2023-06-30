Terra Classic (LUNC) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $44.59 Million

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on June 30th. Over the last week, Terra Classic has traded 4.9% lower against the dollar. Terra Classic has a total market cap of $508.70 million and approximately $44.59 million worth of Terra Classic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Terra Classic coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Belrium (BEL) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.70 or 0.00008858 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0764 or 0.00000251 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00002692 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00002092 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000899 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00002511 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000029 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000960 BTC.

Terra Classic Profile

Terra Classic (LUNC) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on April 23rd, 2019. Terra Classic’s total supply is 6,845,459,822,690 coins and its circulating supply is 5,822,981,438,677 coins. Terra Classic’s official Twitter account is @terra_money. The Reddit community for Terra Classic is https://reddit.com/r/terraluna and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Terra Classic is medium.com/terra-money. The official website for Terra Classic is terra.money.

Terra Classic Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Terra is a decentralized blockchain platform that uses stablecoins to create a new financial infrastructure. Its native token, Luna, acts as collateral for the entire Terra economy and a staking token that secures the PoS network. After a governance vote, a new chain was created assuming the Terra name, while the original Cosmos chain was re-branded as Terra Classic. The family of Terra stablecoins achieves stability through consistent mining rewards, with contracting and expanding the money supply. Currently, the family of Terra stablecoins includes KRT, UST, MNT, and SDR, with more to be added in the future.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Terra Classic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Terra Classic should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Terra Classic using one of the exchanges listed above.

