Terra Tops One Day Trading Volume of $46.30 Million (LUNA)

Terra (LUNA) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on June 30th. In the last week, Terra has traded 7.1% lower against the dollar. One Terra coin can now be bought for $0.63 or 0.00002057 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Terra has a total market cap of $191.22 million and approximately $46.30 million worth of Terra was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Terra alerts:

Belrium (BEL) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $2.70 or 0.00008864 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0763 or 0.00000250 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00002647 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000907 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00002461 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000029 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000906 BTC.

About Terra

Terra (CRYPTO:LUNA) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 27th, 2022. Terra’s total supply is 1,004,262,701 coins and its circulating supply is 305,294,737 coins. Terra’s official message board is medium.com/terra-money. Terra’s official Twitter account is @terra_money and its Facebook page is accessible here. Terra’s official website is terra.money. The Reddit community for Terra is https://reddit.com/r/terraluna and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Terra Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Terra is an open-source blockchain hosting a vibrant ecosystem of decentralized applications (dApps) and top-tier developer tools. It uses proof-of-stake consensus and ground-breaking technologies to provide an unparalleled DeFi experience. On May 25th, 2022, Terra Classic users passed governance proposal 1623, which outlined the genesis of a new Terra chain and the airdrop of Luna tokens to users. On May 27th, 2022, the phoenix-1 Terra mainnet launched. UST was an algorithmic stablecoin created by Terraform Labs which tied to Luna tokens but lost its peg and crashed, leading to the collapse of both Luna and UST.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Terra directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Terra should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Terra using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Terra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Terra and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.