TerraClassicUSD (USTC) Hits Market Capitalization of $119.89 Million

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded up 0.4% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on June 30th. TerraClassicUSD has a total market cap of $119.89 million and $6.78 million worth of TerraClassicUSD was traded on exchanges in the last day. One TerraClassicUSD coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0122 or 0.00000040 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, TerraClassicUSD has traded 3.7% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get TerraClassicUSD alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $12.96 or 0.00042565 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.22 or 0.00030276 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.10 or 0.00013454 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0501 or 0.00000164 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0562 or 0.00000185 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00004503 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000395 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00003203 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0364 or 0.00000119 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000741 BTC.

About TerraClassicUSD

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on April 24th, 2019. TerraClassicUSD’s total supply is 9,798,490,019 coins and its circulating supply is 9,794,025,538 coins. TerraClassicUSD’s official Twitter account is @terra_money and its Facebook page is accessible here. TerraClassicUSD’s official website is terra.money. TerraClassicUSD’s official message board is medium.com/terra-money.

Buying and Selling TerraClassicUSD

According to CryptoCompare, “TerraClassicUSD (USTC) is a digital asset built on the Terra blockchain and created due to the de-pegging of TerraUSD (UST) from the US dollar. USTC is designed to provide users with a digital asset that maintains a value relative to a basket of assets, including the US Dollar and other stablecoins. It is issued and managed by Terraform Labs and provides an easy and secure way to transfer value within the Terra network. In early May 2022, the price of Terra’s LUNA and UST tokens began to plummet, leading to the collapse of both tokens and the Terra network. To protect users, Terraform Labs moved users’ UST tokens to the Terra Classic wallet, exchanging them for USTC tokens, and providing more market liquidity.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TerraClassicUSD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade TerraClassicUSD should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy TerraClassicUSD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for TerraClassicUSD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for TerraClassicUSD and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.