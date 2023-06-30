Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Shares Sold by Patriot Investment Management Group Inc.

Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 15.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,715 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 2,144 shares during the quarter. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc.’s holdings in Tesla were worth $2,430,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Tesla by 212.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 213,024,517 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $56,504,752,000 after buying an additional 144,784,989 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Tesla by 213.5% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 99,647,239 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $26,431,430,000 after buying an additional 67,859,515 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Tesla by 229.9% in the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 46,956,884 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $12,493,433,000 after buying an additional 32,723,798 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Tesla in the 4th quarter valued at $3,459,540,000. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Tesla by 180,125.4% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 26,851,778 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $3,307,602,000 after purchasing an additional 26,836,879 shares during the period. 43.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Tesla

In other Tesla news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.44, for a total value of $1,600,620.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 65,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,991,984.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Tesla news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.44, for a total value of $1,600,620.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 65,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,991,984.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 1,298 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.51, for a total value of $279,731.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 66,834 shares in the company, valued at $14,403,395.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 161,730 shares of company stock worth $32,608,772. 25.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Tesla Price Performance

Several brokerages have weighed in on TSLA. Daiwa Capital Markets cut their price target on Tesla from $218.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 24th. DZ Bank downgraded Tesla from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $210.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, June 23rd. Wedbush cut their price target on Tesla from $225.00 to $215.00 in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on Tesla from $275.00 to $257.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut Tesla from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $230.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $206.01.

Shares of Tesla stock opened at $257.50 on Friday. Tesla, Inc. has a twelve month low of $101.81 and a twelve month high of $314.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $816.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.74, a PEG ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $203.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $181.26.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85. Tesla had a return on equity of 27.29% and a net margin of 13.66%. The firm had revenue of $23.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.36 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.95 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.91 earnings per share for the current year.

About Tesla

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

