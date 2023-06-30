Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Stake Cut by International Assets Investment Management LLC

International Assets Investment Management LLC reduced its holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 62.5% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 20,486 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 34,102 shares during the period. Tesla makes up about 0.6% of International Assets Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. International Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $4,250,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Tesla by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. now owns 472 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $509,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. increased its position in Tesla by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. now owns 1,233 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,329,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its position in Tesla by 22.3% in the 1st quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 263 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $283,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. increased its position in Tesla by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 4,441 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $547,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. increased its position in Tesla by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 3,176 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $391,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. 43.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tesla Price Performance

NASDAQ:TSLA traded up $5.81 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $263.31. 28,271,351 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 156,249,906. Tesla, Inc. has a 12 month low of $101.81 and a 12 month high of $314.67. The company has a fifty day moving average of $203.88 and a 200 day moving average of $181.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a market cap of $834.56 billion, a PE ratio of 75.74, a PEG ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 2.00.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.85. The company had revenue of $23.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.36 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 13.66% and a return on equity of 27.29%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.95 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on TSLA shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Tesla from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Guggenheim upped their target price on Tesla from $105.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Tesla from $212.00 to $305.00 in a report on Thursday, June 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Tesla from $200.00 to $230.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, Wedbush lowered their price objective on Tesla from $225.00 to $215.00 in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $206.01.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.44, for a total value of $1,600,620.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 65,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,991,984.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.44, for a total transaction of $1,600,620.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 65,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,991,984.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 1,298 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.51, for a total transaction of $279,731.98. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 66,834 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,403,395.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 161,730 shares of company stock valued at $32,608,772. 25.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Tesla

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

Further Reading

