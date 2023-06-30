Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) Downgraded to Neutral at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note published on Monday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have $248.00 price target on the electric vehicle producer’s stock, up from their previous price target of $185.00.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Berenberg Bank cut Tesla from a buy rating to a hold rating and raised their price target for the company from $200.00 to $210.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Tesla from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and upped their target price for the company from $200.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 22nd. Barclays downgraded shares of Tesla from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and increased their price target for the company from $220.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 21st. Needham & Company LLC restated a hold rating on shares of Tesla in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Tesla from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $206.01.

Get Tesla alerts:

Tesla Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:TSLA opened at $257.50 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a market cap of $816.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.74, a P/E/G ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 2.00. Tesla has a 12 month low of $101.81 and a 12 month high of $314.67. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $203.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $181.26.

Insider Activity

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85. Tesla had a net margin of 13.66% and a return on equity of 27.29%. The business had revenue of $23.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.36 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.95 earnings per share. Tesla’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Tesla will post 3.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 3,181 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.51, for a total transaction of $685,537.31. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 104,504 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,521,657.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.13, for a total value of $2,552,865.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 66,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,249,350.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 3,181 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.51, for a total value of $685,537.31. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 104,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,521,657.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 161,730 shares of company stock valued at $32,608,772 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 25.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Tesla by 212.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 213,024,517 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $56,504,752,000 after purchasing an additional 144,784,989 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Tesla by 0.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 99,683,820 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $20,680,162,000 after buying an additional 685,454 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Tesla by 1.9% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 50,047,967 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $10,358,912,000 after buying an additional 938,216 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Tesla by 229.9% during the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 46,956,884 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $12,493,433,000 after acquiring an additional 32,723,798 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC raised its holdings in Tesla by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 33,326,389 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $6,913,893,000 after acquiring an additional 1,244,230 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 43.51% of the company’s stock.

About Tesla

(Free Report)

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.