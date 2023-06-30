The AES Co. (NYSE:AESC) Announces $1.72 Quarterly Dividend

The AES Co. (NYSE:AESC – Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, June 30th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 14th will be given a dividend of 1.7188 per share on Tuesday, August 15th. This represents a $6.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.42%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 11th.

AES Trading Up 1.5 %

NYSE AESC traded up $1.23 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $81.62. 49,580 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 52,718. AES has a 12 month low of $77.15 and a 12 month high of $104.45. The company has a 50 day moving average of $82.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $90.65.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AES

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Barclays PLC bought a new position in shares of AES in the first quarter valued at $126,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in shares of AES during the first quarter worth about $131,000. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in shares of AES during the third quarter worth about $219,000. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new stake in AES in the first quarter valued at approximately $228,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in AES by 91.2% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,112,000 after acquiring an additional 5,201 shares during the last quarter.

About AES

The AES Corporation operates as a diversified power generation and utility company. It owns and/or operates power plants to generate and sell power to customers, such as utilities, industrial users, and other intermediaries. The company also owns and/or operates utilities to generate or purchase, distribute, transmit, and sell electricity to end-user customers in the residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental sectors; and generates and sells electricity on the wholesale market.

