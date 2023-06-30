The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK) Shares Sold by Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC

Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK – Free Report) by 4.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 60,411 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 2,813 shares during the period. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Bank of New York Mellon were worth $2,745,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 67,626,336 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,604,967,000 after buying an additional 1,183,130 shares during the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Bank of New York Mellon by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 17,130,608 shares of the bank’s stock worth $779,785,000 after purchasing an additional 647,934 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Bank of New York Mellon by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 15,074,935 shares of the bank’s stock worth $684,941,000 after purchasing an additional 144,887 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Bank of New York Mellon during the 4th quarter worth $503,489,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Bank of New York Mellon by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,401,434 shares of the bank’s stock worth $427,953,000 after purchasing an additional 122,471 shares during the period. 81.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BK has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $52.00 to $51.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Bank of New York Mellon from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Citigroup increased their target price on Bank of New York Mellon from $55.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $42.00 to $41.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.12.

Bank of New York Mellon Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of BK stock opened at $44.47 on Friday. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a 1 year low of $36.22 and a 1 year high of $52.26. The stock has a market cap of $35.09 billion, a PE ratio of 14.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.07. The business’s fifty day moving average is $42.27 and its 200-day moving average is $45.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.69.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The bank reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $4.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.40 billion. Bank of New York Mellon had a return on equity of 11.45% and a net margin of 11.98%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.86 EPS. Equities analysts expect that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 4.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bank of New York Mellon Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 28th were paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 27th. Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.84%.

Bank of New York Mellon Profile

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and other segments. The Securities Services segment offers custody, trust and depositary, accounting, exchange-traded funds, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, and data analytics.

